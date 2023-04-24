Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from its latest reported closing price of 24.72.

The projected annual revenue for Bar Harbor Bankshares is 167MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares $0.28 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $24.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bar Harbor Bankshares. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHB is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 9,226K shares. The put/call ratio of BHB is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 673K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Charter Trust holds 488K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 85,652.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 412K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 383K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company.

