Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 23.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bankwell Financial Group is 89MM, a decrease of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.81.

Bankwell Financial Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $23.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWFG is 0.03%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 2,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 277K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 203K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 196K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 6.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 152K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 110K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.

See all Bankwell Financial Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.