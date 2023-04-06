Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group is $35.70. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 49.00% from its latest reported closing price of $23.96.

The projected annual revenue for Bankwell Financial Group is $89MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.81.

Bankwell Financial Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $23.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SVOAX - Simt Us Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 17.45% over the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 45.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 36.37% over the last quarter.

RYRRX - Russell 2000 Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 1.39% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 4.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWFG is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 2,952K shares.

Bankwell Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.

