Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank7 (BSVN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank7 (NasdaqGS:BSVN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank7 is $54.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.58% from its latest reported closing price of $45.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank7 is 90MM, a decrease of 6.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank7. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSVN is 0.16%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 3,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 467K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Twin Lions Management holds 350K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 286K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 141K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSVN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

