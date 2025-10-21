Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank OZK - Preferred Stock (OZKAP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank OZK - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:OZKAP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank OZK - Preferred Stock is $19.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.18 to a high of $23.51. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank OZK - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OZKAP is 0.29%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 2,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,132K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZKAP by 4.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 542K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZKAP by 7.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 31.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZKAP by 33.93% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing a decrease of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZKAP by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

