Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 28.97. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.21% from its latest reported closing price of 16.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 143MM, an increase of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $16.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.49%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 5.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Marin Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRC is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 9,535K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRC is 66.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 708K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 606K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 2.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 447K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 385K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 8.93% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 291K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp. A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.9 billion, Bank of Marin has 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the 'Top Corporate Philanthropists' by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index.

See all Bank of Marin Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.