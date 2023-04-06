Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is $62.39. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $49.70.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is $763MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.75.

Bank of Hawaii Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $49.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.46%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 5.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Financial Avengers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 0.81% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR ETF holds 237K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 126K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 0.64% over the last quarter.

XMLV - Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF holds 192K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 37,425K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

