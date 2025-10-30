Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is $51.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $44.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 635MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.26%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 43,660K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rovida Advisors holds 1,793K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rovida Investment Management holds 1,793K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 13.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 29.79% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,760K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,690K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,405K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 25.33% over the last quarter.

