Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp is $28.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $25.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 148MM, an increase of 51.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Marin Bancorp. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRC is 0.06%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 12,354K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 691K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 23.91% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 459K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 420K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 9.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

