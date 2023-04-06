Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.14% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bancorp Inc. is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.14% from its latest reported closing price of $26.80.

The projected annual revenue for Bancorp Inc. is $327MM, a decrease of 5.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class 2 holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 18.47% over the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 19.81% over the last quarter.

COVAX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund II holds 579K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 18.80% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 32.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancorp Inc.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBK is 0.25%, an increase of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 62,984K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBK is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bancorp Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bancorp is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation.

