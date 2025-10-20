Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains BancFirst (BANF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of BancFirst (NasdaqGS:BANF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BancFirst is $135.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of $112.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BancFirst is 650MM, a decrease of 2.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in BancFirst. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANF is 0.19%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 20,997K shares. The put/call ratio of BANF is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,548K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,188K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 887K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 15.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 1.58% over the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 561K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 26.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 51.29% over the last quarter.

