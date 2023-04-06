Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Banc of California (BANC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.11% from its latest reported closing price of $12.18.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is $344MM, a decrease of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.82.

Banc of California Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $12.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 67K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 103.85% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 22.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 21.85% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 20.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 61,334K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 8.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Banc of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

