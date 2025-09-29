Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Axos Financial (AX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axos Financial is $102.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $87.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axos Financial is 1,052MM, a decrease of 12.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axos Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AX is 0.28%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 57,019K shares. The put/call ratio of AX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,190K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 11.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,378K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 15.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,739K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AX by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AX by 45.14% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,457K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

