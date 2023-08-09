Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is 66.47. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from its latest reported closing price of 54.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is 5,431MM, an increase of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 92,182K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,951K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,193K shares, representing a decrease of 46.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,704K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 10.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,555K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.