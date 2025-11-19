Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Assured Guaranty (AGO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.59% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is $104.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.59% from its latest reported closing price of $88.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is 877MM, a decrease of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGO is 0.16%, an increase of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 53,793K shares. The put/call ratio of AGO is 3.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,747K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,436K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares , representing a decrease of 21.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 89.06% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,844K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 13.85% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,333K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 0.74% over the last quarter.

