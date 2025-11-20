Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Assurant (AIZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assurant is $255.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $234.32 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $226.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 11,475MM, a decrease of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.16%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 55,702K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,010K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares , representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 89.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,861K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 2.51% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,898K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 14.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 15.58% over the last quarter.

