Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (APAM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (NYSE:APAM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 28.78 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of 31.79.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 937MM, a decrease of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.16%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 70,268K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,494K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,721K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,384K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,005K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 64.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,784K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

