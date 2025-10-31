Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is $347.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $275.17 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $249.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 11,101MM, a decrease of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.38%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 273,905K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,008K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,373K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,682K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 16.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,244K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,269K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,149K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,226K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 19.64% over the last quarter.

