Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Ares Management Corp - (ARES) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Ares Management Corp - (NYSE:ARES) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Management Corp - is 97.09. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from its latest reported closing price of 85.57.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management Corp - is 3,582MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management Corp -. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.46%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 179,837K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 16.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,437K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,441K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,061K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,585K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,175K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

