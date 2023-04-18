Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Apollo Global Management (APO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.38. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of $65.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is $4,822MM, a decrease of 55.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.91.

Apollo Global Management Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $65.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 9.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zurich Insurance Group holds 812K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing a decrease of 24.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Dividend Asset Capital holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lakewood Capital Management holds 686K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 28.30% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 167K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO by 29.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.66%, an increase of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 369,844K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

See all Apollo Global Management regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.