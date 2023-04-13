Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is $12.07. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.19.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance is $310MM, a decrease of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Declares $0.35 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $9.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.64%, the lowest has been 8.46%, and the highest has been 30.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Advisors Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SLYV - SPDR S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,216K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ESML - iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 4.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARI is 0.11%, an increase of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 88,385K shares. The put/call ratio of ARI is 11.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

