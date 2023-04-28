Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annaly Capital Management is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of 19.73.

The projected annual revenue for Annaly Capital Management is 3,394MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

Annaly Capital Management Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $19.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.45%, the lowest has been 9.32%, and the highest has been 23.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management. This is an increase of 509 owner(s) or 142.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY is 0.18%, a decrease of 48.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106.94% to 256,900K shares. The put/call ratio of NLY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 15,288K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,487K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 7.17% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 14,448K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,663K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 22.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,184K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,906K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,879K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,963K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 8,377K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,353K shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Annaly Capital Management Background Information

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

