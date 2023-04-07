Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains American National BankShares (AMNB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.59% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American National BankShares is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.59% from its latest reported closing price of $29.68.

The projected annual revenue for American National BankShares is $122MM, an increase of 13.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.62.

American National BankShares Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $29.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 95K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 169.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 60.18% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Advisers holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 97K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNB by 65.41% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in American National BankShares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMNB is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 4,853K shares.

American National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division.

