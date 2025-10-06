Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains American Integrity Insurance Group (AII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Integrity Insurance Group is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $23.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Integrity Insurance Group. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4,400.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 874K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 566K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 441K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Freestone Grove Partners holds 438K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 427K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

