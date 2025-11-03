Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.99% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amerant Bancorp is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.99% from its latest reported closing price of $17.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amerant Bancorp is 419MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerant Bancorp. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.13%, an increase of 22.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 30,969K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,713K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 88.05% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,316K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 1,043K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 922K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 16.61% over the last quarter.

