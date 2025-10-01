Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Ally Financial (ALLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is $48.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from its latest reported closing price of $38.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 8,975MM, an increase of 30.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.22%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 352,200K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,837K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,915K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 11.39% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,706K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,446K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,980K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing an increase of 30.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 79.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,005K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,962K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 1.18% over the last quarter.

