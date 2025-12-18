Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is $24.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.22 to a high of $26.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is 1,491MM, an increase of 55.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCM is 0.52%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 2,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 744K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCM by 6.99% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 674K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 301K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SHOAX - American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities Fund A Class holds 146K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

