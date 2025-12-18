Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is $24.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.52 to a high of $27.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $24.96 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCL is 0.44%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 1,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 9.81% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CMALX - Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 69.40% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

