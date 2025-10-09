Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Aflac (AFL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.21% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aflac is $110.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.21% from its latest reported closing price of $111.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aflac is 19,195MM, an increase of 20.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aflac. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFL is 0.25%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 393,395K shares. The put/call ratio of AFL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Japan Post Holdings Co. holds 52,300K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,399K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 14,721K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,009K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,811K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,765K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,868K shares , representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFL by 29.39% over the last quarter.

