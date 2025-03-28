Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (BMV:Z) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 28, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Zillow Group (BMV:Z) with a Market Perform recommendation.

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 18.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Z is 0.60%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 208,755K shares.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 35,819K shares representing 19.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,883K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,734K shares , representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Z by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,182K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,192K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,272K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Z by 17.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,369K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

