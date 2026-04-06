Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Sezzle (SEZL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Sezzle (NasdaqCM:SEZL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.18% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sezzle is $98.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.18% from its latest reported closing price of $63.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sezzle is 128MM, a decrease of 71.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sezzle. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 46.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEZL is 0.08%, an increase of 43.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.99% to 12,923K shares. The put/call ratio of SEZL is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,123K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Accredited Investors holds 913K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 378K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 68.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 271K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing a decrease of 78.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 59.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.