Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial (PRU) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is $116.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of $95.28 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is 56,846MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an decrease of 491 owner(s) or 24.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.11%, an increase of 28.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.84% to 213,097K shares. The put/call ratio of PRU is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 9,534K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,507K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 43.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,469K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,184K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 77.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,642K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065K shares , representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,976K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 0.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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