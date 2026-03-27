Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.01% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $27.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.69 to a high of $32.37. The average price target represents an increase of 21.01% from its latest reported closing price of $23.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 56,846MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 70.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRS is 0.08%, an increase of 63.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.41% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ar Asset Management holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 8.71% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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