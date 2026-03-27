Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRH) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $28.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.35 to a high of $33.32. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of $23.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 56,846MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 90.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRH is 0.00%, an increase of 99.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 45.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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