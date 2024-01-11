Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Third Coast Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.35% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Third Coast Bancshares is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.35% from its latest reported closing price of 18.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Third Coast Bancshares is 174MM, an increase of 29.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Third Coast Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBX is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 5,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 488K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 405K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 12.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 305K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 299K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBX by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. mission is to be the best company in the industry for its customers, employees and shareholders. TCB strives to be the company of choice by its customers, corporate role model in its communities, the investment of choice by its owners and model of integrity and excellence in the financial industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.