Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C (AGM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C (NYSE:AGM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C is 206.55. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.38% from its latest reported closing price of 166.06.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C is 278MM, a decrease of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGM is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 8,264K shares. The put/call ratio of AGM is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 495K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 183.58% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 333K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 255K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, Farmer Mac provides financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from its low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency.

