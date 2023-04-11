Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is $17.68. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.25% from its latest reported closing price of $13.47.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is $162MM, an increase of 39.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.86.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares $0.41 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $13.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.49%, the lowest has been 8.27%, and the highest has been 26.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.63 (n=105).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Condor Capital Management holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCAP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 18.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCAP is 0.19%, a decrease of 46.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.71% to 17,199K shares. The put/call ratio of CCAP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crescent Capital BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP ('Crescent'). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

