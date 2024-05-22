Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Atlanticus Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATLC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.03% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings is 44.37. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.03% from its latest reported closing price of 25.35.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanticus Holdings is 1,611MM, an increase of 346.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLC is 0.02%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 2,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 132K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 12.63% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 115K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 107K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLC by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Background Information



Founded in 1996, Atlanticus' business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. The company applies the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over their 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through their omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

