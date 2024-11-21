Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Northeast Bank (NBN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Northeast Bank (NasdaqGM:NBN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northeast Bank is $109.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of $97.38 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Bank. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBN is 0.14%, an increase of 52.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 5,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 622K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 286K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 84.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 276K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 42.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 164K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. Northeast Bank offers personal and business banking services to the Maine market via nine branches. Its National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide.

