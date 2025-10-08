Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of Central Pacific Financial (CPF) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Central Pacific Financial is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $29.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Central Pacific Financial is 247MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Pacific Financial. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPF is 0.08%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 31,601K shares. The put/call ratio of CPF is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,598K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 1,098K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 93.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 54.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,019K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 886K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPF by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.