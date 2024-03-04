Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Ready Capital (RC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from Market Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.90% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital is 11.92. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.90% from its latest reported closing price of 8.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital is 338MM, a decrease of 21.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

Ready Capital Declares $0.30 Dividend

On December 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $8.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.25%, the lowest has been 7.22%, and the highest has been 34.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.13 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.24%, an increase of 33.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.42% to 103,305K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 4.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,598K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,389K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RC by 0.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,489K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Waterfall Asset Management holds 3,909K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,461K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Ready Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

