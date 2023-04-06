Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from Market Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $164.86. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.77% from its latest reported closing price of $121.43.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stock Portfolio - Stock Portfolio holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.50% over the last quarter.

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 191K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Wrapmanager holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

First National Trust holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 197K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 2.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 396,136K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

