Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

On February 9, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for PennantPark Investment from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment is $7.24. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.99.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Investment is $128MM, an increase of 20.53%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79.

PennantPark Investment Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $5.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.35%, the lowest has been 6.51%, and the highest has been 36.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.98 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.37%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.81% to 23,763K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

PennantPark Investment Background Information

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

