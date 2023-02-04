Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)

On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.

The projected annual revenue for HomeStreet is $305MM, an increase of 5.30%. The projected annual EPS is $3.72, an increase of 5.86%.

HomeStreet Declares $0.35 Dividend

HomeStreet said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 received the payment on November 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $29.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.63%, and the highest has been 5.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 1.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,256,727 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 901,613 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903,318 shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535,464 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535,127 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 13.33% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 499,241 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 482,691 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476,622 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HMST is 0.0809%, a decrease of 20.0008%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 18,353K shares.

HomeStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.