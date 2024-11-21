Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Federal National Mortgage Association (LSE:0IL0)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Federal National Mortgage Association (LSE:0IL0) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.39% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association is 1.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 0.51 GBX to a high of 2.14 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.39% from its latest reported closing price of 3.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association is 28,233MM, a decrease of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IL0 is 0.03%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 5,798K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,620K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 1,300K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Garde Capital holds 236K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 103K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

