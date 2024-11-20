Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage (LSE:0IKZ)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Federal Home Loan Mortgage (LSE:0IKZ) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.06% Downside

As of June 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is 2.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2.44 GBX to a high of 2.53 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.06% from its latest reported closing price of 3.33 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is 13,310MM, a decrease of 42.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IKZ is 0.06%, an increase of 19.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 658.26% to 11,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,000K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 1,050K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 444K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IKZ by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Opus Capital Group holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Hantz Financial Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

