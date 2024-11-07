Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades DigitalBridge Group (LSE:0YY7)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for DigitalBridge Group (LSE:0YY7) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.42% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group is 19.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.43 GBX to a high of 25.62 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.42% from its latest reported closing price of 20.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group is 1,161MM, an increase of 32.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YY7 is 0.40%, an increase of 13.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 192,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 15,456K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,435K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YY7 by 510.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,329K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665K shares , representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YY7 by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,540K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,664K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YY7 by 24.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,486K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YY7 by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,027K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YY7 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

