Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Cars.com (LSE:0HTZ)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Cars.com (LSE:0HTZ) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.86% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is 22.04 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.55 GBX to a high of 27.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.86% from its latest reported closing price of 15.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is 735MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HTZ is 0.11%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 65,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,976K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 3,711K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,652K shares , representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 25.10% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,052K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,035K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HTZ by 30.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,985K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

