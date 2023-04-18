Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) from Market Perform to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management is $36.78. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of $33.15.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management is $4,700MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 2,136.01% over the last quarter.

BDO Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing a decrease of 5,417.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 98.65% over the last quarter.

WRLDX - Scharf Global Opportunity Fund Retail Class holds 4K shares.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is a decrease of 198 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.32%, a decrease of 57.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 73.24% to 297,495K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

