Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Block (SQ)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Block (NYSE:SQ) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Block is $96.64. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.91% from its latest reported closing price of $68.10.

The projected annual revenue for Block is $20,826MM, an increase of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nepsis holds 191K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 8.70% over the last quarter.

FDG - American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 675.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 86.35% over the last quarter.

Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Townsquare Capital holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 99.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.53%, an increase of 20.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 432,490K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

